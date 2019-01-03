Klopp rejects Guardiola’s praise ahead of clash

Jurgen Klopp still considers Manchester City to be the best team in the world, rejecting Pep Guardiola’s claim that Liverpool are the team to beat.

Guardiola has said it would be “almost impossible” for City to defend their Premier League title if they drop points when Liverpool visit the Etihad on Thursday due of the strength of the league leaders.

But despite Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the league campaign and their seven-point advantage at the summit, Klopp is adamant City remain the best.

“The opponent, for me, is still the best team in the world. And I don’t say that to say it, I said it weeks ago,” he told a news conference on Wednesday.

“It’s 100 per cent my opinion because the way they play, the things they achieved, the ability and all that stuff. Nothing changed. Only the points changed, but not the preparation for the game.”

Klopp added, “I heard (Guardiola’s comments). He said: In the moment.’ Yes, with the record we had in December – I’m not sure if another team had a record like this in December, I don’t know – we are in a good moment.”

