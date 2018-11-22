KNSG approves relocation of UNICEF regional office from Katsina

Kano State Government has approved the relocation of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund UNICEF Regional office from Katsina State, to allow for easy collaboration with Northern States in undertaking its various Projects.

Since August 2018, the State started the processing of the new UNICEF regional office by proposing thr abandoned Magwan Water Restaurant, which was inspected by a team of professionals and fully satisfied by the UNICEF Head Quarters in New York.

The State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made the disclosure while receiving the representatives of the United Nation International Children’s Emergency Fund UNICEF who paid him a Courtesy visit at Government House, in Kano

Gov. Ganduje, represented by his Deputy Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said Kano State has become one of the most peace loving States that has been accomodating visitors and other officials from all over the world.

“for Kano State, it is very clear and considering that Kano is a very peaceful State and His Excellency is doing very well in terms of security and peace of the people of Kano State, that is why your Head Quarters in New Work will even consider the relocation your office to Kano”.

“I want to on behalf of His Excellency, inform you that he has approved your relocation to where you and some government officials had visited in the State capital, the prime area and one of the most secured places we have in the State”, he said.

He expressed the readiness of the present administration to sustain collaboration with Non Governmental Organisations towards addressing issues that affect the wellbeing of the teeming populace.

” I want to assure you that this administration will do its possible best to fulfill all the requirements needed to ensure effective commencement of the UNICEF regional office activities in the state.

“By the time you move your office to kano, you will be very conversant with people of kano and on our part, we are going to make sure that you stay very comfortably here in Kano” he added.

Earlier, the UNICEF Country representative, Muhammad Fal said they were at the Government House to offically inform the State authorities on the move by the UNICEF to open a regional office in Kano, noting that being in Kano would help in extending their programmes to the other parts of the country.

“UNICEF is focusing more on results, results is linked with numbers and you know Kano is a big State. if you succeed in Kano, you will be able to reach a large number of Children”.

“Some of the deprivations affecting Children whether it is difficulty to access to health, difficulty to access to nutrition, difficulty to access to Sanitation and education services and all issues related to Child protection, they all happen at a very large scale in mega cities or urban areas” he disclosed.

He expressed optimism that Kano State would give them the possibility of reaching a very large number of children who need the support of history organisation.

The UNICEF Country reprentative thanked the administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for all the support and cooperation it has been according towards the success of UNICEF Programmes in the State.

