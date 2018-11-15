KNSG constructs the best Veterinary Clinic in Nigeria

In its effort to ensure a healthy animals populations in the State, Kano State Governmemt has constructed the most active Veterinary Clinic that trains Animal Health Practioners from within and outside the State.

The State equally embarked on various routine animal vaccination programmes on diagonistic diseases to provide an enabling environment for healthy human population and adequate food security.

Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made the disclosure today while declaring opened the 31st Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerain Association of Animal Health and Husbandry Technologist held at the Coronation Hall, Government House.

Dr. Ganduje who was represented by his Deputy Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who is also the Commissioner Ministry for Agriculture and Natural resources pointed out that the commitment of his administration to the Animal Health sector for a healthier human population and food security can not be over emphasized considering the achievements recorded within its three and a half years.

“Just last year in the same month, Kano State hosted the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Conference and Annual Meeting which remained one of the successful programme conducted so far” he stressed.

According to Ganduje ” all these efforts are geared towards having a healthy animal population and also a healthier well led human population and will pave way to the provision of food security which confers a secure nation”

He observed that the relationship between animal and human interms of medicine and health had been very strong to the fact that they affect each other under many circumstances.

Ganduje explained that the theme of the Conference has become a unique one in view of the twin significance that covers human endeavour in the generic aspect of the global one world one medicine and food security.

The Governor therefore charged the participants to pay more attentions to all the deliberations and put in to practice what they would learn in their professional capacities.

Earlier, the National President of the Association Comrade Salihu Abubakar maintained that the Conference would give them the opportunity to update their knowledge on the recent researches about their profession and rubs minds on the issues affecting their members.

While Shading lights on the theme of the Conferece, Comrade Salisu decried over the failure of the Nation to practice the issue of “one health one Medicine” so as to ensure productive health care delivery and adequate environmental protection.

“I observe that our dear Country Nigeria is not yet ready to the issue of one health one medicine due to lack of synergy between the Federal Ministry of Health and Federal Ministry of Agriculture as they only come together when there is an outbreak of diseases” he lamented.

Comrade Salisu therefore called on the two Ministries to always engage themselves to achieve the aim of one health one medicine, suggesting that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural resources should also involve the Association in its programmes to contribute their quoter to the good agender of the administration especially on economy diversification in to Agriculture.

Professor Junaidu Kabiru from the Faculty of Vetrinary, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Dr. M.I Abdu Chairman of the Nigerian Vetrinary Medical Association all spoke on the Conference theme ” the Nigerian Animal Health Practioner as a local interface of the one Health one Medicine”.

Like this: Like Loading...