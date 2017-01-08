Kure, Former Governor of Niger State is Dead

BY OBUTE JAMES
Abdulkadir Kure, former Governor of Niger State from 1999 to 2007 is dead.
He died on Sunday at a German Hospital where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.
“It is true, he died in Germany, the family has already began making moves to return his body back to Nigeria for funeral rites,” a family source revealed.
His death was also confirmed by the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Tanko Beji.
He died at the age of 69. He would have been 70 on February 26, 2017.
Mr. Kure was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. and he served from 1999 to 2007 before handing over to Aliyu Babangida Muazu who also served under the same platform between 2007 to 2015. PDP however lost to the All Progressives Congress in the 2015 governorship election in the state.
