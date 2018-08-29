Kwankwaso: Eagle Square belongs to all Nigerians, says Saraki

The President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, condemned the last minute cancellation of the approval earlier granted Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to utilize the Eagle Square for his 2019 presidential declaration.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Saraki was quoted as saying, “The refusal to allow Senator Kwankwaso to utilize the Eagle Square for his Presidential declaration, despite an earlier approval, sends a wrong message about our democracy, particularly the tolerance level in our politics.

“That square belongs to all Nigerians because it was built with public funds. We hope this is not what we will be seeing as we approach the 2019 General Elections,”

The Senate President insisted that the “Eagle Square belongs to all Nigerians” noting that the cancellation sends a wrong message about the tolerance level in our politics.

