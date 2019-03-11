KWANKWASO SET TO DELIVER KANO TO THE PDP DESPITE ALL ODDS

The influence of former Kano State Governor and a major leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, is evident as the results from forty-three (43) of the forty-four (44) local governments in the state have shown that Abba Kabir Yusuf, PDP’s governorship candidate was leading incumbent Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the suspension of results collation by the State’s Collation Officer, Bello Shehu.

The decision by Shehu was because the results collation process in Nasarawa Local Government Area was disrupted by thugs believed to be loyal to the ruling APC.

According to Premium Times, Riskuwa Shehu, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in the state, briefed journalists, observers and party representatives in the early hours of Monday and said the suspected hoodlums tore the result sheet and caused a lot of commotion which was eventually quelled by officials of the Nigerian Police.

“As we were waiting to reconvene, with the intention to continue with the collation, we heard a disturbing report that just as they were about to conclude, results collation in Nasarawa Local Government were disrupted by suspected APC hoodlums, and the result sheet torn away, and there was a lot of commotion, and the Police had to rescue some people. As it is now, we do not have the results, and even the E. O. (Electoral Officer), had to be… Luckily, nothing happened to him. He was saved from the crisis.

“But the intention of the Commission, is that we are going to refer to our primary and secondary data of results that were collated from the polling units, as well as the ward level. When we get the results in the presence of all the representatives of political parties, we will regenerate the results, and we will confirm those that are acceptable within our laws and guidelines.

“Those that have to be cancelled, because the card readers will have to be referred to as well. Based on that, we will have genuine results, and we will complete the collation for the State Governorship election.”

The date and time for the conclusion of the collation has not been announced but Bello Shehu has said that the commission will pass out the necessary information when the results from Nasarawa LGA is ready.

At the time of this report, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP had polled 960,004 votes while Ganduje followed closely behind with 953,522 votes.

Here is a breakdown of the results released by INEC so far:

Bbebeji LGA: APC – 17,418; PDP – 18, 533; Madobi LGA: APC – 24,491; PDP – 24,309; Makoda LGA: APC – 22,788; PDP – 9,253; Kunchi LGA: APC – 16,157; PDP – 13,171.

Karaye LGA: APC – 18,770; PDP – 17,163; Kibiya LGA: APC – 15,760; PDP – 17,373; Albasu LGA: APC – 25,358; PDP – 18,401; Garko LGA: APC – 16,952; PDP – 12,295; Bunkure LGA: APC – 20,407; PDP – 20,222.

Rano LGA: APC – 16,694; PDP – 14,892; Danbatta LGA: APC – 24,686; PDP – 18,696; Bagwai LGA: APC – 20,768; PDP – 18,511; Tsanyawa LGA: APC – 21,972; PDP – 11,501; Tofa LGA: APC – 17,506; PDP – 13,885.

Gwarzo LGA: APC – 27,015; PDP – 24,773; Gabasawa LGA: APC – 18,215; PDP – 14,679; Shanono LGA: APC – 20,691; PDP – 14,503; Kabo LGA: APC – 27,522; PDP – 16,233; Sumaila LGA: APC – 23,934; PDP – 16,606.

Ajingi LGA: APC – 17,711; PDP – 14,585; Gezawa LGA: APC – 20,642; PDP – 24,151; Bichi LGA: APC – 31,958; PDP – 27,644; Warawa LGA: APC – 14,599; PDP – 15,114; Kiru LGA: APC – 28,765; PDP – 27,868.

Rimingado LGA: APC – 19,453; PDP – 13,777; Gwale LGA: APC – 23,871; PDP – 41,591; Wudil LGA: APC – 18,589; PDP – 18,220; TudunWada LGA: APC – 27,917; PDP – 21,556; Doguwa LGA: APC – 20,696; PDP – 12,642.

Dawakin Kudu LGA: APC – 25,657; PDP – 30,901; Minjibir LGA: APC – 17,707; PDP – 17,952; Garun Malam LGA: APC – 14,765; PDP – 14,446; Tarauni LGA: APC – 21,734; PDP – 35,314; Gaya LGA: APC – 19,202; PDP – 18,090.

Rogo LGA: APC – 23,859; PDP – 27,342; Ungogo LGA: APC – 26,843; PDP – 42,241; Dawakin Tofa LGA: APC – 32,945; PDP – 17,418; Kura LGA: APC – 22,390; PDP – 24,410; Kumbotso LGA: APC – 24,751; PDP – 40,417.

Kano Municipal: APC – 32,394; PDP – 57,781; Takai LGA: APC – 19,070; PDP – 14,119; Dala LGA: APC – 32,530; PDP – 60,082; Fagge LGA: APC – 18,370; PDP – 27,344.

