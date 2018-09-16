Kwankwaso Urges PDP Presidential Aspirants to Join Hands to Oust Buhari

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sunday decried the mass suffering in Nigerians, saying the PDP presidential aspirants should join hands to oust President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Sokoto weekend, Kwankwaso said Buhari had not only failed to deliver on his mandate but also pauperised Nigerians.

The former governor said the only option left for Nigerians was to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the polls.

According to him, the present leadership has brought hunger, poverty and untold suffering to the populace.

He maintained that with unity of purpose, PDP would defeat the APC in the forthcoming elections.

“The forthcoming PDP primary election is key to our goal. If we can have good primaries, then we are sure of winning the election.

“You can see the current statistics which is in favour of the PDP. Therefore, if statistics is anything to go by, then Buhari will lose the election in 2019,” he said.

He stated that the experience garnered in politics in the past 26 years puts him ahead of other PDP presidential aspirants.

Like this: Like Loading...