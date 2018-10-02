Kwankwaso’s anointed candidate and Son In- Law, Abba Emerges Kano PDP Gov Candidate

Expectedly, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s son in-law, Abba Kabiru Yusuf has emerged as Peoples Democratic Party Kano. Governorship candidate.

The primary election held at the Lugard Avenue residence of the party leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso was conducted by the electoral committee constituted by the party National Working Committee headed by Ezeogu Emeka Onouha.

Ezeogu Emeka Onouha while announcing the results on Tuesday morning said the total accredited delegates in the election was 4130.

He said Abba Kabir Yusuf scored 2421 to emerged as the candidate of the PDP in Kano ,while Jafar Sani Bello came second with 1258, Muhammad sadiq wali had 167 and Salihu Sagir Takai had 95.

Others in the race, Ibrahim El Amin scored 51 and Akilu Sani Indabawa had 33 and voided vote of 105 was recorded.

Speaking shortly after been declared winner of the election, Abba Kabiru Yusuf , a former Commissioner during Kwankwaso administration appealed to other contestants to unite for them to work together to wrestle power from the APC led administration in the state.

This paper gathered that supporters of some of the aspirants were at the election.

The election kicked off past midnight on Tuesday and ended at about three in the morning Solacebase learnt.

Although earlier on Monday, police cordoned off Marhaba Cinema, the proposed venue of the primaries, citing court orders.

PDP in Kano that is already factionalized as another group is led by Masud El Doguwa the Chairman of the dissolved executive committee while Rabiu Bitchi heads the Caretaker committee established by the National headquarters of the party.

Like this: Like Loading...