Lagos Airport Customs Command Generates N2.9bn In 10 Days

The Murtala Mohammed Airport Command of the Nigeria Customs Service said it recorded exceptional revenue generation in the first 10 days of this year.

In a statement by the Customs Area Controller, Shoboiki Jane, it said the command generated a total of N2.911bn.

“The Murtala Mohammed Airport Command started the year (2019) with an unprecedented revenue collection of N2,911,374,14 in the first 10 days of January.

“In 2018, the MMAC generated over N50bn. This figure surpassed that of the 2017 with N2,57,144,789.50,” he stated.

The controller also recounted the successes that were recorded in the anti-smuggling activities, stating that the command intercepted and detained smuggled military materials that were imported into the country.

She said, “This year, the command has intercepted and detained two packages of military camouflage uniform imported without end-user certificates. Also, 51 cartons of drones were intercepted and detained without end-user certificates.”