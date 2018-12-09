Lamido reveals real reason Akpabio, Obanikoro defected from PDP for APC

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, has revealed why ex-senate minority leaders, Godswill Akpabio and ex-defence minister, Musiliu Obanikoro defected from the opposition to the ruling party.

Lamido said Obanikoro and Akpabio are victims of the menace because the All Progressives Congress-led administration planned to arraign them before a court of law, after revealing their bank account balances to them.

Premium Times reports that Lamido while speaking at the inauguration of the election campaign committee in Dutse, Jigawa state capital said, Nigeria’s political system is going through strange and challenging times.

He also said that those in power are using poverty to intimidate and woo opposition members to their fold.

Lamido said: “Now in this current political dispensation, if you steal public funds and ‘stash’ them in the bank and you are a member of opposition, they will tell you to come back to APC. They will forgive you, but if you refuse, they will prosecute you. That is how Messrs Akpabio and Obanikoro were forced to leave PDP for APC.”

“Nigerians are suffering. For three years, they did not do anything. Now that they sense defeat, they have started giving out money.

“This is not the type of politics we learnt. Previously, it is the people who financed their own cause and if a leader disagrees with the people, they will call him to order. Now, politics has become a business venture for politicians to make money.

“Go and meet them, notify them that power, wealth and authority comes from God Almighty. Remind them of the position they held during PDP’s reign. Ask them to refresh their faith. It is not by their power that makes them what they are, but the will of God.

“Let them know that the young ones are learning from their actions and words. Let us not teach the next generation the habit of betrayal and disrespect, but love, trust and respect,” he added.

