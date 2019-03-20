Late Patigi Emir buried amidst tears

The remains of a foremost northern traditional ruler, the Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Umar Chatta Ibrahim, has been buried in Patigi, in Patigi local government area of Kwara state on Wednesday.

The burial witnessed by dignitaries from within and outside the state, was led by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state.

In his sermon at the occasion, the Chief Imam of Patigi, Sheik Musa Abdullahi, said that death is inevitable among creations of Almighty God, noting that everyone would taste death.

The cleric, who enjoined people of the area to emulate virtues of the late monarch, said that they would make his legacies last forever by continuing to love one another and live in peace and harmony.

Sheikh Abdullahi said that the town and state would only witness progress and development in such atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed arrived Patigi for the funeral of the late Etsu, HRH Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta Uman, signs condolence register and condoled one of the widows of the monarch.

Meanwhile, President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness over the death of the foremost traditional ruler in the state, the Etsu Patigi.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late royal father as a man of peace whose reign witnessed monumental development in his domain in particular and Kwara State, in general.

“Alhaji Umar Chatta Ibrahim was an older friend and an ardent supporter. I will personally miss his advice and fatherly disposition. He was always an apostle of peace and good relationship between the various peoples and areas in our dear state. He shall be dearly missed”, he said.

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed arrived Patigi for the funeral of the late Etsu, HRH Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta Uman, signs condolence register.

Also, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state has condoled the people of Patigi Emirate over the death of Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta Umar.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abdulwahab Oba, described the demise of the monarch as a great loss and departure of one of the builders of modern Kwara.

Governor Ahmed, said the demise of the Etsu draws the curtain on one of the most peaceful, finest and most respected traditional rulers in the state.

The state governor-elect, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also described as shocking and regretful the sudden death of the Etsu Pategi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta Umar.

AbdulRazaq said in a statement by his media aide, Rafiu Ajakaye, said that the first class monarch’s legacy of uniting his people for peace and development will be missed.

“The Etsu Pategi was uncompromising about the unity, peace and development of his people and community. This legacy stood him out throughout his reign.”

Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Chattanooga Umar and the Kwara State governor-elect, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq during electioneering campaign to the late Monarch’s palace.

Also speaking, the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ali Ahmad, expressed shock over the demise of the Etsu Patigi, describing it as a huge loss to the state.

A condolence message issued by the speaker’s Special Assistant on Media, Shuaib Abdulkadir in Ilorin on Wednesday further described the late traditional ruler as a detribalised Nigerian who used his position to unite the state in spite several ethnicities that abound in Kwara.

Ahmad recalled with nostalgia several opportunities he had to rub minds with the late monarch bothering on state issues, adding that late Etsu Patigi at any point in time was never busy to share lofty ideas on how to further move the state forward.

