Latest: Bandits kill 40 in fresh Zamfara attacks

Less than 24 hours after Zamfara State Governor Abdul Aziz Yari swore to deal with bandits, no fewer than 40 persons have been killed in two communities of Shinkafi and Anka local governments.

The governor had ordered security agencies to deal ruthlessly with bandits before the latest attack.

The bandits, who move in high number on motorcycles, were said have attacked the community and Danjibga in the local government areas by residents.

Police Public Relations officer in Zamfara, SP Muhammad Shehu, couldn’t confirm or deny the casualty figure in the latest attack when contacted by our correspondent.

He however said further information would be provided at a briefing later today.

When contacted on phone, Army spokesman of Operation Sharar Daji confirmed the two incidents.

He said the casualties and extent of damage in the attacks will be released later, stating the Commander- in- Charge of the operations has arrived the area to provide security and get on- the- spot assessment.

