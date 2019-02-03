Latest: I am Justice Walter Onnoghen, I have not resigned

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, Monday squashed rumours making rounds over his resignation.

Recall that Onnoghen was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari for not declaring all his assets. He was replaced by Justice Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi state.

Onnoghen who debunked the news of his resignation via a statement signed by his media aide, Awassam Bassey, described the CJN’s rumoured resignation as “fake news circulated by mischief makers.”

“Mischief makers are still circulating this fake news. Once again, no truth in it whatsoever. The Hon CJN, Hon Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has not resigned,” Bassey said.

