LATEST: SHEIKH ALGARKAWY: WE ARE IN CONTACT WITH SECURITY AGENCIES- KDSG

..As kidnappers demands ransom, threatened to kill Algarkawy, 3 others

By DESERT HERALD

Barely two hours after DESERT HERALD’s update on the kidnapping of Sheikh Ahmad Adam Algarkawy, the Kaduna State Government through it’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan have contacted this paper and assured that they are doing everything possible as a government to ensure the immediate release of the revered cleric. Mr. Aruwan said because of the importance of the personality that was involved, he even conducted a radio programme this evening (Friday, 3 August) on the issue and reiterated government’s commitment.

Mr. Aruwan further disclosed that the government will not for now give details of its efforts to ensure their release because of security implications and the safety of the captives. He said even though Governor Nasir El-Rufai is not in town, he is deeply worried by the situation and has been in constant touch with security agencies to ensure that they are not only safe but were return to their families safely.

Meanwhile, this paper can confirm that the newly posted Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Abdulrahman even though he has not fully resumed has promptly contacted other leaders of the Algarkawy Islamic Foundation Centre and that the Command has since commence gathering intelligence using information from close associates and students of the abducted scholar for ease of operations.

DESERT HERALD can also reveal that the kidnappers have finally reached out to some close associates of the highly respected scholar and espectedly, they have demanded for a ransom as the only condition for Algarkawy’s release. The kidnappers reportedly threatened that failure to give them what they requested will make them kill Algarkawy and his three students. This information because of its urgency and sensitivity, this paper gathered, has been communicated to the Kaduna State Government by some concerned students of the Sheikh as the ransom that was requested is too high and cannot be afforded by the centre. The time limit the kidnappers gave also makes it more imperative to demand the immediate intervention of the state government if they are so committed.

One of the student of Algarkawy who preferred anonymity told this paper that, “with this development of heavy ransom demand, we will now actually know whether the government of El-Rufai is concern and committed to his release or not. This is an urgent situation that requires prompt action. We are very careful because lives are at stake. There is nothing the government will do on the ensure of Malam Algarkawy that is too much if they appreciate his immense contribution to the society. If money can be spent on politics and political gatherings, this is the time to show demonstrate good leadership”.

Like this: Like Loading...