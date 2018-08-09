MAAUN: Gwarzo’s Feat In-line With My Aborted Aspiration – Maryam Abacha

The founder of Maryam Abacha American University Niger (MAAUN), Dr Adamu Gwarzo, saying that The matriarch of Abacha family, Hajiya Maryam Sani Abacha, has showered glowing encomiums on his feat of establishing a gangling tower of knowledge was in line with her botched aspiration of establishing a university for women.

She however stated that while the Maryam Abacha project has become a reality due to the courage, doggedness and commitment of its founder, her dream of establishing a university for women when her husband of blessed memory, late General Sani Abacha rule Nigeria was however eclipsed by narrow and egocentric proclivities of those who do not want the empowerment of northern women.

Abacha said, in order to frustrate her mission, opponents of her pet project capitalized on the primordial fault lines of ethnicity and religion to launch a sustained rabid attack on her aspiration to see the birth of her dream university to the extent, her late husband asked her to sheath the idea for peace to reign in the country.

“While in the villa, I made a valiant effort to build a university for women because education was a priority agenda for me. But southerners vehemently opposed the move because they seemingly don’t want northern women to be empowered. Because of the rabid opposition to the project, my husband told me to sheath the idea.

“Even my effort to ensure the rejuvenation of nursing home paediatric hospital in Kaduna was largely frustrated because of the follies of primordial politics even though it is the children of the residents of the community that will benefit from the project not my children. At the end, the equipment provided were all stolen,” she said.

She however expressed vicarious satisfaction with the establishment of MAAUN because of the nexus between the her aspiration and the aspiration of Dr Gwarzo as she noted that all of them were geared toward improving the lot of humanity.

“God brought Dr. Adamu Gwarzo who built what I saw as a coincidence. I don’t know whether he knows I have nurtured the dreams of building a university or not. Building a university by Gwarzo was like a dream come true for me. I was ecstatic beyond comprehension when Dr. Gwarzo approached me and told me that he is building a university which he decided to in his own wisdom named after me,” she said.

While expressing considerable joy for the gesture of the founding father for naming the university after her, she said more importantly is the fact that the university will serve as a springboard for unparalleled human and capital development across the West African sub region as it continues to provide various skills to the teeming youth of the region.

