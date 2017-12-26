Magu is Still EFCC Chairman – Official

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Tuesday December 25 reacted to speculation that Ibrahim Magu has been removed as the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.
In a tweet sent out from its official handle on Tuesday morning, the commission insisted “there is no change of guards”.
The update read: “#Alert: For the avoidance of any doubt, there is no “change of guards” at the EFCC. Ibrahim Magu remains the acting EFCC
Chairman.
“Purveyors of #fakenews concerning the EFCC are hereby warned to desist from such mischief as the anti-graft agency remains committed to its mission.”
Yesterday, the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay, also dismissed speculations that Magu has been sacked.
His ‘removal’ has been a subject of debate in the last few days, following the declaration by the Nigerian Senate that it he is not regarded as EFCC chairman.