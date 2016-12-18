BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 02:28
Magu’s Confirmation: How SSS Lied in Security Report

About the author

Admin2

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editorial

Colours of Corruption in Nigeria

July 01, 2015

Is Nigeria really broke?

July 01, 2015

The Man Buhari: His Past, Present And Future

June 02, 2015

2015 polls: Journalist urges radio stations to abide by broadcast code

January 19, 2015

Useful Links

Recent Posts

Federal Govt. to Establish Military Formations in Southern Kaduna

December 22, 2016
We can Only Pray for MMM Victims – NDIC
We can Only Pray for MMM Victims – NDIC

We can Only Pray for MMM Victims – NDIC

December 18, 2016
Senator Hunkuyi Gets Award of Excellence From Resident Doctors
Senator Hunkuyi Gets Award of Excellence From Resident Doctors

Senator Hunkuyi Gets Award of Excellence From Resident Doctors

December 18, 2016
Gambia Political Crisis: ECOWAS Names Buhari ‘Chief Mediator’
Gambia Political Crisis: ECOWAS Names Buhari ‘Chief Mediator’

Gambia Political Crisis: ECOWAS Names Buhari ‘Chief Mediator’

December 18, 2016
Magu's Confirmation: How SSS Lied in Security Report
Magu's Confirmation: How SSS Lied in Security Report

Magu’s Confirmation: How SSS Lied in Security Report

December 18, 2016

Facebook

Weather

loading...

Kaduna

Dec23 02:28
  1. Humidity 0%
  2. Pressure 0
  3. Winds mph
now
0℃

    Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home/desert7709/public_html/wp-content/themes/goodnews5/framework/functions/weather.php on line 212

Archives

Posts In Images

  • We can Only Pray for MMM Victims – NDIC
  • Senator Hunkuyi Gets Award of Excellence From Resident Doctors
  • Gambia Political Crisis: ECOWAS Names Buhari ‘Chief Mediator’
  • Magu's Confirmation: How SSS Lied in Security Report
  • 2017 Budget is Budget of Recovery & Growth - Buhari
  • Call 112 If Anyone Attempts to Commit Suicide over MMM Collapse - Emergency Agency
  • Senate Insists not to Rubber Stamp MTEF as Buhari Presents 2017 Budget to National Assembly
  • Saraki Commiserates With Victims of Uyo Church Collapse
  • Governor Udom Confirms He was Trapped in the Collapsed Church Building
  • 500 People to Benefit from Senator Hunkuyi 2nd Phase Medical Programme

Newsletter

Video

Advertising

2015 Developed By DARUSSALAM  &   Duniyar Computer