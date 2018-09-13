Man hacks another to death over N200 – Police

A 34-year-old man, Mayowa Olabiyi, was on Wednesday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly hacking a man to death over N200.

Mr Olabiyi had appeared before the Chief Magistrate, O.O. Olatunji, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

His plea was not taken and was remanded at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos for the next 30 days.

Mr Olatunji directed that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Earlier, police prosecutor, Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the accused committed the offences on August 26, at 6.30 p.m., at No. 23, Irepodun St., Shangisha, Magodo.

He alleged that the accused and two others now at large, had hacked Akeem Ajilogba, 23, with a matchet during a brawl over N200.

The offences, Adebayo noted, contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 which stipulates death sentence for offenders.

The case has been adjourned to October 11 for the DPP’s advice. (NAN)

Like this: Like Loading...