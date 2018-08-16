Married woman dies after ‘marathon sex’ with lover – Police

The police in Ogun State on Thursday announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man over the death of a 40-year-old married woman after they allegedly had sex.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday following a complaint by an hospital.

“Men of Ogun State Police Command have on Wednesday the 15th of August arrested one Kelvin Micheal ‘m’ 28yrs old over the death of a 40yrs old woman Monsurat Idowu ‘f’ after a marathon sex’,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He said the suspect who took the deceased to State Hospital, Ota, could not explain the circumstance of her death.

“The arrest of the suspect was as a result of complaint by one Benjamin Okereke of the State hospital Ota who reported that the suspect brought the deceased to the hospital dead, and since he cannot explain the circumstance that surrounded the death of the deceased, he decided to notify the Police,” he said.

Mr Oyeyemi said upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Onipanu Division, Sangobiyi Johnson, led his officers to the hospital where the man was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have met the deceased last month in a bus at Ketu, Lagos where they exchanged phone numbers, consequent upon which he invited her to the house of his friend in Ota where the deceased suddenly slumped and died shortly after they finished having sexual intercourse.”

He said the husband of the deceased, Idowu Lamidi, a commercial driver who was quickly contacted, told the police that he left his wife in the house hale and hearty while going out for work, wondering what led to her untimely death.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation; while the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for post mortem examination.

