Maryam Abacha Varsity To Partner BUK On Biomedical Research Engineering

Maryam Abacha American University Niger (MAAUN), and its Nigerian counterpart, Bayero University Kano (BUK), have sealed a deal that will lead to the promotion of Biomedical Research Engineering for the benefit of humanity.

MAAUN’s Director of Linkages and Collaboration, Dr Bala Muhammad Tukur who led his university’s team to BUK where they met with the University’s authorities led by the vice chancellor, professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, noted that the strategic partnership will be of immense benefits to MAAUN.

Tukur noted that in its quest to ensure the establishment of a centre of excellence in biomedical research engineering, MAAUN is ready to commit resources at any stage of the partnership.

He noted that in order to emulate the giant strides recorded by BUK, his university will not leave any stone unturned to ensure tapping from the Biological Engineering Research and other areas that BUK has comparative advantage, adding that MAAUN has already committed N10 million to ensure the success of the partnership.

In his remark, the VC of the Bayero University Kano, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, congratulated MAAUN for the recognition accorded it by the Nigerian Law School which led to the admission of its graduates noting that such feat must be applauded especially in view of the daunting challenges facing the university.

He added that the cooperation by the two universities will serve as a springboard for the enhancement Biomedical Research and Engineering (BREN) through joint research that will be of immense benefits to the two countries and the rest of Africa.

Bello added that the boundary between Nigeria and Niger should not be a barrier as there are a lot the two universities could do on research, teaching and collaboration promising to ensure his university’s assistance to MAAUN in the areas of staff training, capacity building and other vital areas.

The Vice Chancellor said the National Universities Commission welcomes such and similar proposal for partnership of up to $10 million adding that BUK will make its state of the arts Centre for Biotechnology Research, handy for the partnership.

He said BUK has gone a long way in establishing centres of excellence that are globally recognised, citing Centre for Dryland Agriculture, one of the only 18 centres of excellence in the African continent.

He noted that BUK will encourage partnership with private universities, MAAUN inclusive, to facilitate opportunities for admitting the bulk of applicants applying for enrolment to various degree programmes annually.

