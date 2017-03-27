Melaye Graduated from ABU with Third Class – VC

The Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba on Monday told the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions that the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, graduated from the university with Third Class in Geography. With the name Jonah Daniel Melaye
Prof Garba made this known when he appeared before the panel at a hearing on Melaye’s certificate scandal.
Details later.
