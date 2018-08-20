Messi misses out as UEFA reveals nominees for Player of The Year award

The name Lionel Messi has, for the past few years, been a reoccurring decimal when it comes to top football awards across the world.

However, the Argentine was overlooked as UEFA on Monday reeled out their final three nominees for UEFA Player of The Year award for the 2017/18 season.

While Messi has been ignored, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo were shortlisted for the top UEFA award.

Also, Luka Modric joins Salah and Ronaldo as the three-men shortlisted for the 2017-18 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

Messi, whose Barcelona side crashed out of the UEFA Champions League to Roma in the quarterfinal, could not secure points ahead of the trio.

Ronaldo won a fifth Champions League with Real Madrid and a third consecutive trophy. He also finished top scorer in the competition for a sixth season running.

Salah scored an amazing 44 goals in his debut season at Liverpool, leading the side to the final of the Champions League.

For Modric, he enjoyed a fantastic season, winning the Champions League alongside Ronaldo, as well as finishing runner-up at the World Cup and claiming the Golden Ball.

The award recognises the top players featuring for a club within the territory of a UEFA member association during the past season.

The stars are judged on their displays in all competitions, at domestic, continental and international level.

The shortlist was announced on Monday afternoon and the winner will be revealed during the Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on August 30.

