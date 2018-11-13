Minister: Atiku’s travel bag checked by Task Force on Currency- Hadi Sirika

Nigeria’s Minister of State,Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika has confirmed that the travel bag of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was indeed checked by the Task Force on Currency upon his arrival at the Abuja Airport on Sunday. However, the Minister added, Atiku was accorded “full respect.”

Confirming the incident in a statement Sunday, Sirika said: “While it is true that the Task Force on Currency at the airport did the routine action of checking the former Vice President’s travel bag, he was accorded full respect as a senior citizen.”

The Minister’s response came on the heels of an alarm raised by Atiku earlier that he was searched on Sunday morning on arrival ostensibly from a foreign trip.The former vice President who is the Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic party,PDP alleged that the search was mearnt to intimidate him.

Disagreeing with Atiku, the Minister said: “These checks are mandatory, conventional, internationally applied and routine. No one is excused from them under our laws. These checks are carried out on all international arrivals and President Buhari does not get involved in them.

“Law-abiding citizens are encouraged to respect the laws of the country and our VIPs should not seek to be treated over and above the citizens they wish to serve” Sirik said.

Sirika said Atiku’s alarm was “a mischievous attempt to grab the headlines. Nigerians need to know that one of the resolutions of the Atiku team at their recently-concluded, opulently-held Dubai retreat was to embark on scaremongering. This is one of such.

“For the records, all incoming passengers on international flights go through customs, Immìgration, health and security screening.

According to the Minister, “Where the aircraft is using the private, charter wing, as the PDP Candidate did, such arrivals are met by a team of the Immìgration, customs and other security agencies. They go to the arriving aircraft as a team. The airport authorities confirm that this is a routine process, applying to all international arrivals, including the minister unless the passenger is the President of Nigeria. The President, the Vice President and passengers aboard planes on the Presidential air fleet use the Presidential wing of the airport.

“It is also important to state that even in the Presidential Wing of the airport the President of Nigeria uses, there is the presence of Immìgration and other security officials who must stamp his or her passport on arrival.

“By standard procedure, all aircraft on international arrivals must first of all park at the international wing of the aircraft. They can move to the domestic terminal only upon the completion of the arrival processes.”

Like this: Like Loading...