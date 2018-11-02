Modi Urges APC To Hurriedly Change Bindow Over Alleged Certificate Forgery

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The political imbroglio rocking the Adamawa state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has taken another dimension, as one of the gubernatorial aspirants of the party, Dr. Mahmood Halilu Ahmed also known as Modi has asked the NWC of the party to replace Bindow based on alleged criminal proclivities of the governor.

He noted that leaving the governor to fly the party’s ticket was tantamount to handing over the reins of power to the opposition parties and eclipsing the chances of the party’s victory in the foreseeable future because such development will make the people to lose confidence in the party for allegedly fielding a crimal.

An Abuja division of the Federal High Court presided over by Justice B.O. Quadri has earlier okayed accelerated hearing in a certificate forgery case filed against Governor Jibrilla Bindow.

The case was filed by a group, Incorporated Trustees of Global Integrity Crusade Network and those joined as defendants were the West African Examination Council, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress and the Nigeria Police.

Ruling on the application for a motion experte brought before him on October 22, Justice Quadri granted the prayers of the plaintiff for accelerated hearing as well as leave to serve originating summons on Jibrilla and the WAEC at their respective addresses in Adamawa and Lagos.

In a letter dated October 31, 2018, through his counsel Ubong Akpan (SAN), captioned “APC on the road to political suicide in Adamawa State by presenting a serial academic forger and criminal perjurer as governorship candidate,” Modi urged the national chairman of the party to as a matter of utmost urgency replace Bindow noting that the party can’t afford to risk its chances by allowing Bindow to fly its ticket come 2019.

“All statements or representation made by Mr Bindow in INEC Form CF 001 in 2011, 2015 and 2018 are under oath and render his entire political career a criminal enterprise.

‘’Bindow must be arrested and persecuted for the offences of perjury and the presentation of forgeries to INEC for the last three electoral cycles,’’ he said.

The statement further buttress that, ‘’ WAEC Certificate No: SG488238A of June 1983 with Candidate Examination NO:20623/055, from the official records of WAEC, belongs to one Mr DAYLOP PAM DONG RIM of Government Secondary School Miango, Plateau state as shown on the WAEC results.

“The two City College of Higher Education (London) tendered are also demonstrably forged because the google map picture of the address of the fake school, is actually a pastry shop at 67 Seven Sisters road,London.

“The APC, if it is not tarred with the same brush of criminality must remove the names of Governor Bindow as its gubernatorial candidate for Adamawa state and substitute therefore,the name of our client,’’ it stated.

Macaulay Hunohashi, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, had earlier described the allegations as “a desperate move by those who have lost the grip of power.

“I can tell you the certificate forgery allegation is simply malicious and a move to embarrass the Governor, but I can tell it will get them nowhere near the coveted ticket of our great party,” he said.

Asked if the Governor was aware of a lawsuit instituted to compel the IGP to commence prosecution against him, Hunohashi said: “Neither the Governor nor any of us in his legal team is aware of the purported lawsuit.”

Source: Newshawk

Like this: Like Loading...