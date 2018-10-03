More crisis in Kwankwasiya as Kano PDP rejects Abba Yusuf

As earlier written by DESERT HERALD, Kano PDP is in disarray over the choice of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s son in-law, Abba Yusuf as the party’s gubernatorial candidate. Pundits have described Mr. Abba’s endorsement by his father in-law as far from being democratic describing the Kwankwasiya movement as a one man show. They said the choice by implication will be a work over for incumbent Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

And predictably, the PDP gubernatorial primary election that espectedly produced Abba Yusuf as it’s flag bearer is not without intra party crisis that if not tackled and considering the preparedness and coordination of Governor Ganduje’s camp, the state PDP may be consumed by its internal intrigues and the seeming inability of Sen. Kwankwaso to put his house in order. Clearly, in view of how Mr. Kwankwaso felt he was betrayed by his former deputy, Mr. Ganduje, the senator is in a dilemma of who to trust hence the desperate decision to anoint Abba Yusuf against all odds. Even though it is true that Mr. Abba was the commissioner that supervised the construction of several projects that changes the physical structures and outlooks of Kano, many of those close to Mr. Kwankwaso cannot simply accept the decision to pick Mr. Abba, a son in-law, amongst thousands of highly educated and experienced Kwankwasiya supporters across state. Many therefore considered the choice as a family affairs and vowed to frustrate it either by rejecting the outcome of the gubernatorial primaries or if they didn’t succeed, they may engage in anti party struggle which Mr. Ganduje will be the ultimate beneficiary.

It is in this regard that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has rejected the governorship primary election conducted on Monday by the Electoral Committee constituted by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). Party members in the state the Kano gubernatorial primaries is the only election across the country that was conducted in a personal residence of the state’s party leader. They wondered how justice can be done to other aspirants in a situation where a primary election was conducted in the personal house of the father in-law of one of the aspirant, Abba Yusuf. They said even President Muhammadu Buhari whom they always love to criticise as dictatorial can never imagined choosing his in-law not to talk of organising a primary election in a contest involving his son in-law in his house.

The State Chairman of the party, Mas’ud Doguwa, declared the stand of the party while addressing journalists in Kano on Tuesday.

Mr Doguwa described the election that was conducted by committee headed by Ezeogu Emeka-Onuaha as null and void.

He explained that they had been in the PDP for quite some time and were conversant with the technicalities involved in conducting primary elections.

“With this attitude of impunity of enforcing candidates on members of the party, the national leadership of the party is doing nothing but paving way for the All progressives Congress (APC) to win elections in Kano State, “he said.

He said a court had ordered a substantial order that the party’s caretakers were operating illegally, yet they went ahead and conducted the governorship primaries, saying members of the party would not accept such illegality

The news conference which was attended by aspirants for state House of Assembly and National Assembly, described the poll as ‘Kangaroo elections’ and unacceptable.

The chairman, therefore, urged the National leadership of the party to ensure justice and fairness for the survival of the party in the state.

DESERT HERALD reports that Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso’s son in-law, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, emerged as PDP governorship candidate in the state in the primary election that was conducted on Monday night.

The primary election held at the Lugard Avenue, personal residence of Sen. Kwankwaso, was conducted by the electoral committee constituted by the party National Working Committee (NWC) headed by Ezeogu Emeka-Onouha.

