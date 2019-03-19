More troubles for Okorocha as plot to remove him as APC governors forum chairman thickens

– The Imo governor may be removed as questions continue to grow on his moral right to lead the forum following his suspension

– Recall that Okorocha was suspended by Adams Oshiomhole-led APC’s national working committee for anti-party activities

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state may face more sanction apart from his suspension from the All Progressive Congress (APC) as governors elected under the party are set to take more draconian action against the governor.

Okorocha, who was suspended by the Adams Oshiomhole-led APC’s national working committee along with Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state over anti-party activities, may be ousted as the chairman of Progressives Governors Forum.

Independent reports that governors under the aegis of PGF were allegedly plotting his removal as the forum’s chairman as questions continue to grow on his moral right to paddle the leadership of the forum following his suspension in February.

Legit.ng gathers that Ekiti governor, Kayode Fayemi, is likely to take the position from the embattled Imo governor if the forum eventually sacked him in its next meeting.

According to the report, Okorocha, whose tenure ends in May 29, may find himself in the cesspool of mess for his role in Imo APC crisis, which eventually led to the emergence of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state governorship election.

The unnamed source said: “Yes, there are attempts to remove him as chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum. Those behind the plot are claiming that it is unlawful for him to preside over anything that has to do with the APC, having been suspended from the party.

“We have made it clear to them that suspension is different from expulsion. Until he is expelled from the party, the governor remains a bona fide member of the party.

“Besides, the governor has even rejected his suspension, saying the national chairman lacks the power to suspend him as a foundation member of APC.

“They are just trying all they could do to rubbish him before his tenure expires in May. First, they dabbled into the governorship primary of APC in Imo and denied his favoured candidate, Uche Nwosu, the ticket. The party paid dearly for it as PDP reaped from the crisis.

“Later, they claimed he has been suspended from the party. Not done, they connived with INEC to deny him his certificate of return as the duly elected senator for Imo West. Now, they are plotting to remove him as chairman of APC Governors’ Forum when he has just less than two months to handover.”

However, the chief press secretary to Governor Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, laughed off the impeachment plot, adding that his principal’s suspension by APC’s NWC does not affect his leadership of the party’s governorship forum.

Onwuemeodo said: “I have not heard about it. This is my first time of hearing about it. He is presently the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and until anything to the contrary happens, he has no problem with the APC governors. He has been working well with them and they are on the same page on issues.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, March 18, again declared that it would not present a certificate of return to Governor Okorocha.

INEC’s national commissioner, information and voter education, Festus Okoye, made this known during his appearance on Channels Television’s programme.

