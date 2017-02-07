N2.7 Trillion Spent on Power in 15 Years Yet Nigeria in Darkness — Dogara

Successive administrations from 1999 to 2015 spent nearly N3 trillion on the power sector but recorded little progress, Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara said on Tuesday.
Mr. Dogara noted that within the stated period, when the Peoples Democratic Party controlled Nigeria at the centre, it was as if the more money Nigeria spent on the power sector the more darkness her citizens were plunged into.
He made the comments at a workshop organoized by the House of Representatives to find solutions to perennial power outage in the country.
“Perhaps the most important question is what happened to the N2.74 trillion spent on the sector from 1999-2015?,” Mr. Dogara said in his opening address at the event which attracted major players in power generation and distribution sector.
“Why is it that the more we spent on the power sector, the more darkness we attract?” the Speaker said.
The questions were amongst 23 key issues raised by the Speaker at the two-day event currently underway at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, ends tomorrow.
Mr. Dogara was first elected to the House in 2007 on the platform of the PDP. He remained in the party until the 2015 general elections when he crossed to the All Progressives Congress and subsequently elected Speaker.
