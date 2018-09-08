Naomi Osaka knocks off Serena Williams for U.S. Open title

Japanese Star Naomi Osaka trounced her idol, Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam in New York, winning 6-2 6-4.

Her victory denied Serena her dream record equalling 24th Grand Slam.

The match was marred by rantings by Serena after the umpire warned her about a non-verbal message passed to her by her French Coach Moratoglou. But Serena was unhinged thereafter, shouting expletives on the umpire, who imposed the sanction of awarding a two-game penalty to her opponent.

The sanction brought out tearful emotions from Serena and could be seen crying during the short break before Naomi served for the match to win her first record Grand Slam as a Japanese player.

