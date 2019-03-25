Nasarawa: New Emirs, chiefs emerge tomorrow

Nasarawa State governor, Tanko Al-makura

Vacant traditional stools in Nasarawa state are expected to be occupied tomorrow as new Emirs and Chiefs emerge.

The three first class vacant thrones are those of Lafia Emirate, Awe Emirate and Gom Mama Chiefdom in Farin Ruwa Town of Wamba local government area of the state.

A reliable source told Daily Trust that the thorough process for selection of the Emirs and chiefs has been concluded.

A source told Daily Trust that twenty two Princes have submitted their applications for the vacant thrones of Lafia.

Sixteen are from Dallah Dunama Ruling house, they are: Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sidi Dauda Bage, Alhaji Isiaka Dauda, Abdullahi Yusuf Musa II, Muhammadu Makama, Maisallau Musa II, Dunama Abubakar Ahmed, Mohammed Waziri Hamza, Mustapha Yahuza, Safiyanu Bage, Abdullahi Bage, Aliyu Muhammad Abdullahi, Abbas Ramalan Musa, Idris Yusuf Musa, Suleiman Muhammad Moyi Dan Nana, Muhammad Yusuf Jaje and Abdullahi Musa.

The four from Laminu ruling house include: Barr Abdullahi Shuaibu Gayam, Muhammad Sarki, Ahmed Yahuza Laminu and Muhammad Saeed Laminu.

Also, two are from Ari Dunama ruling house; they are: Musa Isa Mustapha Agwai and Abdullahi Aliyu Agwai

Similarly, five Princes are contending for the throne of Awe from three ruling houses, namely: Saidu, Mohammed Kiyabudi and Mohammed Dadi.

The contenders from the Saidu ruling house are: Ibrahim Awe, Musa Adamu Said Abdullahi Dalhati and Barr. Ibrahim Muhammad.

The one from Muhammad Kiyabudu ruling house is: Barrister Ibrahim Mohammed.

The one from Muhammad Dadi ruling house is Abubakar Mohammed Tafida.

After selecting one or two names, the names are then transmit to the ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, who in turn inform the state governor and the state’s Council of Traditional Rulers meet and adopt or deny the name or names presented.

Meanwhile, the new Emirs and chiefs would be presented their separate staffs of office before the outgoing-Governor Al-Makura hands over to his successor on May 29, 2019.

