National Population to Conduct Census in Early 2018

NIMC to Enroll between 28 million to 140 million in 2017
BY OBUTE JAMES
The National Population Commission will conduct census in Nigeria between first and second quarter of 2018.
Chairman, National Population Commission, Eze Duruiheoma made this known on Tuesday when he appeared before Senator Sulaiman Hunkuyi led joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on National Population and National Identity.
The committee last week suspended the budget defence of the National Population Commission over discrepancies in the documents presented to legislators in respect of the 2017 budget proposal.
When the NPC management appeared before the committee on Tuesday February 28, 2017, Eze explained that census will come up in first and second quarter of 2018 if everything goes as planned.
He explained that one of the major challenges facing the preparation for the conduct of the census is the inability of the presidency to make proclamation for the conduct of the census in 2018.
Senator Hunkuyi had revealed that because of the criticality of the proclamation of Mr President for the conduct of the census, the two chambers last year moved a motion calling on the President to make a proclamation.
Hunkuyi said the committee is aware that Mr President’s proclamation will allow donor agencies like European Union and other international organizations to make useful contribution to the conduct of the census.
Hunkuyi called on the NPC management, which is one of the agencies under Secretary to the Government to collaborate with the SGF office in order to enable the presidency make the proclamation.
Eze said donor agencies’ contribution to the 2006 census was about 50%. He said without the proclamation, no donor agency will show serious concern for the exercise.
The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Population and National Identity, Mohammed A Mahmud, said donor agencies play significant role in the conduct of census all over the world, hence the need of NPC to make serious efforts in collaborating with the donor agencies to reduce the burden on the government.
Hunkuyi led committee also called on the NPC to ensure that equipment used during the census are not abandoned immediately after the census.
He said it is painful that a lot of the equipment used during the 2006 census are already in dilapidated condition and in some cases non-existent.
Similarly, Senator Hunkuyi has called on the National Identity Management Commission to expedite action on the enrollment and issuance of National Identity Cards to Nigerians.
Hunkuyi said what NIMC had collected in the name of enrollment and issuance of Identity Cards over the years did commiserate with what it has done.
He therefore called on the new management team to change the situation for the the better.
The Director General of the National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz said if everything goes as planned, the commission will enrol between 28 million to 140 million Nigerians in 2017.
