NECO releases June /July examination results

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the results for the 2018 June/July Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The council confirmed the release of the results on its official website www.mynecoexams.com.

Also, several media houses including The Cable and Vanguard reported the release.

According to the reports, the acting registrar, Abubakar Gana, made the announcement in Minna on Monday.

“Up to 71.48 per cent of the students made at least five credits in subjects including English language and mathematics,” he reportedly said.

Mr Gana said there is a 0.63 per cent improvement in the general performance of candidates in 2018 compared to the 2017 results.

According to him, 84.77 per cent, which is 875,464 out of 1,032,729 candidates that sat for the examination in Nigeria and other countries, got at least five credits in all subjects.

“While 84.54 per cent made at least a credit pass and above in English language and 850,331 candidates representing 82.34 per cent made at least a credit pass and above in mathematics,” he said.

Mr Gana said 20,181 candidates were involved in examination malpractice.

Like this: Like Loading...