Nigeria election: Emulate Saraki – INEC tells politicians

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has advised politicians to emulate the political maturity of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The electoral umpire said politicians across the country should emulate Saraki’s calmness in accepting defeat.

INEC stated this through its National Commissioner, Alhaji Mohammed Haruna.

Saraki had earlier declared that winners of the just concluded general elections are not his enemies.

Haruna spoke on Wednesday at the presentation of Certificate of Return to Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, Kwara state governor-elect and 24 elected members of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

The event was held at INEC office, Ilorin, where Alhaji Haruna also commended the people of the state for holding peaceful elections

Haruna appealed to the governor-elect not to see members of the opposition as his enemies but rather the new administration should “emulate the political maturity of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who on behalf of all others that lost in the election, said that the winners are not his enemies.”

He also urged the opposition to criticise constructively, adding that, “you should criticise the speech, but respect the speaker.”

