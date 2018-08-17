Nigeria footballer Alex Iwobi makes Nollywood debut

Nigerian footballer, Alex Iwobi, has made his Nollywood debut in a new movie titled “INPADISU.”

An official trailer for the film released on Friday shows the 22-year-old footballer being hunted by mysterious characters after “a simple choice changed everything.”

A statement by his managers on Friday, noted that Alex took time out of his extended break to participate in the movie shoot around Surulere, Lagos.

It was also confirmed that the filming for the movie ended in July before Arsenal training tour for the 2018/19 new football season began.

Alex is pictured as the main character on the film poster as he holds a samurai sword while dressed in all black. In the movie, Alex, who is starring in a lead role alongside Nollywood actress, Somkele Inyamah, is being hunted by villains.

According to the statement, the Arsenal midfielder did not perform some high-risk scenes in the movie as a stunt double was used.

No release date has been confirmed for the movie but the trailer states that it will be available in Nigerian cinemas before the end of August.

Contrary to popular opinion, the Arsenal star is not the first Nigerian footballer to feature in a Nollywood film.

Former Dream Team goalkeeper, Emmanuel Babayaro, tried his hands out in acting a few years back. He has produced and starred in numerous movies including Growing Up, Taking Chances, You Are My Sunshine and Fantastic Fanatics.

Former Super Eagles winger, John Utaka, also made his Nollywood debut in 2013 in a movie titled “Battered” alongside multi-award winning actress, Fatima Jabbe. The latter is currently the First Lady of Sierra Leone.

Osaze Odemwingie also made a cameo appearance in one of Babayaro’s movie, Growing Up, in 2005.

Just like Odemwingie, Obafemi Martins also featured in Growing Up, alongside Nollywood stars like Chioma Chukwuka, Basorge Tariah and Yemi Blaq.

Like this: Like Loading...