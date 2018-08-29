Nigeria houses largest population of world’s poorest people – Theresa May

The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Tuesday said 87 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day, making the country home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world.

The statement is coming a day ahead of her scheduled visit to the Nigeria on Wednesday.

The British PM will be hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday at the State House, Abuja.

Ms May made her latest statement in South Africa, according to the UK government.

According to the statement published on the UK government website on Wednesday, at her visit to South Africa in Cape Town, Mrs May said most of the world’s poorest people are Africans.

”For example, much of Nigeria is thriving, with many individuals enjoying the fruits of a resurgent economy. Yet 87 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day – making it home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world,” she said.

The statement by the British leader could provide fodder for opposition politicians critical of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and his policies. Amidst dwindling resources, the government has embarked on massive construction projects and social investment programmes that it believes would lift millions out of poverty.

On Wednesday, Ms May also spoke on inequality and the impact of terrorism on African countries.

”Most of the world’s poorest people are Africans. And increasing wealth has brought rising inequality, both between and within nations.”

”Extremist groups such as Boko Haram and al-Shabab are killing thousands. Africa’s ocean economy three times the size of its landmass is under threat from plastic waste and other pollution,” she said.

