Nigeria Immigration Service promotes 1,392 officers

The Nigeria Immigration Service has promoted 1,392 personnel in its workforce.

The promotion was announced in a letter from the “Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) vide CDFIPB/ADV/CONV/UPG/GEN/489/2 dated 7th September, 2018 in which the Board at its 62nd meeting approved the advancement, elevation, conversion and upgrading of the affected officers,” the agency’s spokesperson, Amos Okpu, said in a statement.

Mr Okpu provided the breakdown of the beneficiaries as follows:

(i). Advancement of Thirty-Seven (37) Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (2) CONPASS 08 to Assistant Superintendent .Immigration 1 CONPASS 09,

(ii). Elevation of Four Hundred (400) HND holders from Inspectors on CONPASS 07 to Senior Inspectors of Immigration on CONPASS 08 effective 08/09/2016,

(iii). Lateral Conversion of Two Hundred and Nine (209) officers from the Inspectorate Cadre to Superintendent Cadre across the ranks effective 01/01/2017,

(iv). Conversion/Upgrading of Seven Hundred and Eighty-One (781) junior personnel to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (II) ASI2 effective 01/01/2017,

(v). Conversion of 174 Chief Immigration Assistants (CIA), holders of NCE and Ordinary National Diploma (OND) certificates to Inspectors of Immigration (II) effective 01/01/2018.

The spokesperson said “the Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede is elated at this development and urged beneficiaries to reciprocate government’s gesture through enhanced dedication to the service of our fatherland.”

