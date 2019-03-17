Nigeria Prisons Service announces interview dates for applicants

The Nigeria Prison Service (NPS) is set to conduct interviews for shortlisted candidates who applied for recruitment into the service from March 18 to March 23.

A statement in Port Harcourt by Juliet Ofoni, the NPS Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, disclosed that the six days exercise would begin at the State Prisons Headquarters, Ikwerre Road.

Mr Ofoni said that the interview would start with Superintendent and Senior Inspector Cadre from March 18 to March 19.

She said that those on Inspector Cadre would take their turn from March 20 to March 21 at the same venue.

Similarly, candidates for the Assistant Cadre would be interviewed from March 22 to March 23.

Ms Ofoni advised candidates to bring their mode of identification; printed reference slip; originals of submitted certificates; plain white t-shirt; shorts; socks; a pair of canvass; and a 2B pencil for the interview.

She, however, did not indicate the number of candidates involved in the exercise.

