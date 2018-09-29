Nigerian Army Finds Missing General’s Vehicle In Pond

The Nigerian Army has recovered the vehicle of a missing military general inside a pond in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The vehicle was in a pond at Dura Du, but it is unclear if it was empty.

Major General Idris Alkali (Retd) has been missing for weeks and the military authorities have since launched a search for him.

The Commander of the 3 Division of the Nigerian army and leader of the search and rescue mission, Brigadier-General Umar Mohammed, told Channels Television on September 20 that the troops had been deployed to Dura Du.

According to him, following a preliminary investigation, the vehicle of the missing officer was seen close to the pond.

He explained that the military had also received information that some vehicles had been pushed into the pond.

Consequently, Mohammed stated that the Force will do its best to find the missing officer even if it meant draining it (the pond).

“We came here for the past three days seeing if we could salvage anything from the river. But this river, being a mining site is very deep. You can see that we have a crane. At the last resort, we have now decided that we will evacuate the water from the pond so that we can see what is inside,” he said.

The retired general was said to have been travelling from Abuja to Bauchi in a black Corolla vehicle on September 3 before he went missing.

