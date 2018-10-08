Nigerian Governor Caught On Video Receiving $5m Bribes

BY MUSA BABANKADA

A Nigerian governor from one of the North West states has been caught on spy camera receiving kickbacks in hard currency for various projects executed by his administration.

The governor, who is gunning for his second term on the platform of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, may likely be dropped due to the damning evidence of corruption against him.

In the three-episode clips seen by DAILY NIGERIAN reporter, the governor was shown on different dates receiving the bribe amounting to about 5 million dollars in total.

In one of the clips, this reporter watched how the governor, who appeared without a cap, took note of the names of contractors who paid the kickback and later tucked the bundles of dollar notes into his kaftan side pockets and trousers’ pockets.

In another video, appearing in babbarriga and a cap, this reporter watched how the governor collected nearly 3 million dollars, being 25 percent kickbacks for selling market stalls.

DAILY NIGERIAN graphics expert, who was also invited to a secret meeting to ascertain whether the videos were genuine, confirmed that they were not doctored.

A representative from a reputable international anti-corruption agency, who was also furnished with the clips for authentication, confirmed that it was genuine.

“Going by the analysis we made on conversation and the graphics, we concluded that the voice matched the subject matter’s voice and the images are unmistakably his,” the agency’s representative said.

Upon confirmation of the authenticity of the videos, DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that the clips would be taken to President Muhammadu Buhari for action.

“The clips will be shown to the president any moment. And I am sure he will take decisive action against the governor,” a security source told our reporter.

The High-Wire Decisions And Buhari’s Anti-Corruption War

Fight against insecurity and corruption are arguably two of the priority areas of the Buhari administration.

Mr Buhari had on several occasions described corruption an evil, which his administration must fight head-on.

Although the president’s anti-corruption war claimed a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayodele Oke, the opposition party believes the ant-graft war majorly targets members of the opposition party.

DAILY NIGERIAN reliably gathered that President Muhammadu Buhari may weigh the option of asking the governor to “honourably” shelve his second term ambition to avoid “putting dent” on his anti-corruption war.

Sources said the Presidency may also consider the option of impeachment or substituting his name as APC governorship candidate if he refuses to voluntarily withdraw from the governorship race.

But in a bid to cover his tracks, sources told this newspaper that the devastated governor had summoned some of his top aides to find a way of launching a “comprehensive media campaign” to challenge the authenticity of the clips before surfacing in public domain.

