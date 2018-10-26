Nigerian govt to take position on new minimum wage Monday – Ngige

By Sani Tukur

The Federal Government of Nigeria will decide on a new national minimum wage on Monday, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said.

Mr Ngige who spoke with State House correspondents Friday said an “enlarged meeting of all key stakeholders in the government circle at both federal and states has been scheduled for Monday.”

Labour unions in the country have announced that they will embark on indefinite strike from November 6.

While, the unions are insisting on a N30,000 per month minimum wage, the federal government is proposing N24,000, while state governors are proposing N20,000.

The federal government had threatened to invoke a policy of now work no pay if labour goes ahead with its planned strike action.

Mr Ngige on Friday said a decision would be taken at the end of Monday’s meeting before a draft law would be transmitted to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on the new national minimum wage law.

