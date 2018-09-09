Nigerian Troops Recapture Gudumbali from Terrorists

Combined troops of 82 Division Task Force Brigade and 158 Task Force Battalion conducting Counter Insurgency Operations in North Eastern Nigeria, on Friday 7 September 2018 had an encounter with Boko Haram insurgents in Gudumbali in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno state.

The encounter took place when the insurgents attacked the community, set some buildings ablaze and quickly withdrew from the community. However, no human casualty was recorded in the encounter. The troops have regrouped and normalcy have been restored. The troops have also been reinforced with additional troops to dominate the general area.

It will be recalled that Gudumbali is one of the communities in Borno state, that were recently reoccupied by Internally Displaced Persons who had voluntarily returned to their ancestral homes.

The people of Gudumbali community and Guzamala Local Government in general are urged to remain calm and resilient as Operation Lafiya Dole troops tirelessly combat the terrorists. They are also implored to maintain high level of vigilance and monitor strange faces to prevent fleeing Boko Haram terrorists from infiltrating and hibernating in their communities.

The good people of the North East are assured of the unalloyed resolve of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to continue to combat the Boko Haram terrorists in the region.

TEXAS CHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

