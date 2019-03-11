Nigeria’s active mobile subscribers drops to 162m in Q4 2018 — NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Nigeria’s active mobile subscribers dropped to 162,032,481 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 from 172,824,239 million and 162,522,772 million recorded in the third and second quarter, 2018, respectively.

The NBS disclosed this in its “Telecommunication Data (Q3 and Q4 2018)” released on its website.

According to the report, the active voice subscriber base increased by 6.66 per cent in the quarters under review.

It said a total of 106,420,858 and 112, 065,740 subscribers were active on internet in the fourth and third quarter as against 103,514,997 in second quarters, 2018.

This, according to the bureau, represents 8.26 per cent growth in internet subscriber base in the period.

The report said Lagos had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per state in the fourth quarter, 2018, followed by Ogun and Kano States while Ebonyi had the least subscribers.

“Similarly, Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per state in fourth quarter, 2018 followed by Ogun and Kano States.

“Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers in the period under review,” it said.

According to the bureau, MTN network provider has the highest share of voice subscription, followed by GLO , AIRTEL, EMTS and others.

It said MTN also had the highest share of internet subscription, followed by GLO, AIRTEL, EMTS and others.

The NBS said the data for the report was provided by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and verified by the NBS.

Like this: Like Loading...