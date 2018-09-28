NIS Graduates 63 Senior Immigration Officers

In a bid to enhance capacity building of personnel for Command and Control, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) graduated 63 senior Officers of the Command Course 9 organized by the Immigration Command and Staff College, (ICSC) Sokoto for senior Officers of the ranks of Comptrollers of Immigration Service (CIS), Deputy Comptrollers (DCI) and Assistant Comptrollers, (ACI).

Breakdown of participants of the Course include 5 Comptrollers (CIS’), 56 Deputy Comptrollers (DCIs) and 2 Assistant Comptrollers of Immigration (ACIs).

Relatedly, a total of 1,477 personnel graduated from the 22nd Inspectorate Basic Course at the Nigeria Immigration Training School Orlu, (NITSOL) and 21st pre-basic course at Nigeria Immigration Training School, Ahoada (NITSA) on the 25th and 27th September, 2018 respectively.

A breakdown of the Personnel who had their Passing out Parade (POP) at NITSOL include a total of 820 personnel comprising 181 Senior Inspectors of Immigration (SII) and 639 Assistant Inspectors of Immigration (AI).

Similarly, at NITSA, a total of 657 personnel graduated in the Assistant Cadre and they include 5 Chief Immigration Assistant (CIA), 5 Senior Immigration Assistants (SIA), 34 Immigration Assistants 1 (IA1), 9 Immigration Assistants (IA22) and 604 Immigration Assistant 3 (IA3)

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede MFR congratulated the graduands and called on them to exude a high level of discipline while demonstrating their skills and competences in service to their father land.

Signed

DCI Sunday James

For: Comptroller General of Immigration

Like this: Like Loading...