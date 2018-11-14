NIS Hosts Immigration Conference In Maiduguri

The 2018 Comptroller General Annual Conference commences in Maiduguri the Borno State capital from today 12th -14th November, 2018.

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Muhammad Babanded MFR, stated that the choice of Maiduguri to host the conference was deliberate to show the world how the state is gradually returning to its peaceful status as choice destination for investment.

NIS management also believes hosting the event at the heart of Maiduguri will send a positive signal to its personals in the North-east axis especially those serving in the Joint Task Force (JTF) component of operation Zaman Lafiya Dolle.

The chief host of the occasion His Excellency the Executive Governor of Borno State, Hon. Kashim Shettima is expected to declare the occasion open.

This year’s CGI Annual Conference with special focus on Border security, attracts senior Immigration Officers of the ranks of Comptroller, Assistant Comptroller General, Deputy Comptroller General, retired Senior Officers of the Service and other critical stakeholders from other government agencies and organized private sectors.

