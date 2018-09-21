NIS Records 81,003 Foreigners in Nigeria, India and China Top the List

While keeping in line with its statutory mandate as enshrined in Section 2 (a) – (f) of the Immigration Act 2015 as amended, the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede MFR hereby informs the general public that from the month of September, 2018, the Service will give a quarterly report of migrants resident in Nigeria.

2. As at August 31st 2018, the Nigeria Immigration Service has recorded a total of 81,003 non-ECOWAS foreign Nationals legally resident in Nigeria. From available statistics, there were 2,694 US Citizens, 3,946 Britons, 17,995 Chinese, 31,660 Indians, 6,295 Lebanese and 1,295 Germans living legally in Nigeria. Also, there were 17,118 foreign nationals from 92 other countries resident in the Country.

3. Within the same period, 82,084 Visas on Arrival (VoA) were issued at 6 International Airports in Nigeria and a total of 7,570 Temporary Work Permits (TWP) were also issued by the Service. The breakdown for the TWP are 1,492 issued to Indians, 1171 issued to Chinese, 987 issued to Britons, 1006 issued to South Africans, 641 issued to Italians, 649 issued to Ukranians while a total of 1,624 were issued to other nationals.

4. The Service hereby restate its commitment to safeguarding and protecting Nigerian borders while discharging it’s administrative and operational duties in line with International best practices and respect for the rights of Migrants without compromising National Security.

Signed

DCI Sunday James

Service Public Relations Officer

For: Comptroller General of Immigration

Like this: Like Loading...