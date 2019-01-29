NJC In Emergency Meeting Over Onnoghen’s Suspension

By Talatu Bala

An emergency meeting of the National Judicial Council (NJC) has commenced in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The meeting, which is ongoing, is convened as part of the moves to resolve the legal logjam arising from the suspension of Justice Water Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

According to Channels Television neither the embattled Justice Onnoghen nor the acting CJN, Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, is expected to preside over the meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday last week suspended Justice Onnoghen as CJN on the strength of an order by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The order also required the President to swear in the next most senior justice of the Supreme Court as CJN, pending the determination of the suit against Justice Onnoghen.

The suspended CJN is facing charges of false assets declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The suspension of Justice Onnoghen has triggered criticisms from various quarters, including the international community.

They raised concerns about the implication of the President’s action, especially coming close to the general elections.