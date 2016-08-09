BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 12:45
NNPC GMD Rules Out Increase in Petrol Pump Price

About the author

Admin2

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. Pingback: NNPC GMD Rules Out Increase in Petrol Pump Price | For Naija

  2. Pingback: NNPC GMD Rules Out Increase in Petrol Pump Price | Ibomwatch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editorial

Colours of Corruption in Nigeria

July 01, 2015

Is Nigeria really broke?

July 01, 2015

The Man Buhari: His Past, Present And Future

June 02, 2015

2015 polls: Journalist urges radio stations to abide by broadcast code

January 19, 2015

Useful Links

Recent Posts

Acting President Osinbajo Swears-in Onnoghen as 17th CJN
Acting President Osinbajo Swears-in Onnoghen as 17th CJN

Acting President Osinbajo Swears-in Onnoghen as 17th CJN

March 07, 2017
Buhari Told Me on Phone, He will Return Soon - Governor Bello
Buhari Told Me on Phone, He will Return Soon - Governor Bello

Buhari Told Me on Phone, He will Return Soon – Governor Bello

March 05, 2017

Buhari’s Health: Is Nemesis Catching Up with the Cabal?

March 03, 2017
Nigerian Senate Confirms Justice Walter as Substantive CJN
Nigerian Senate Confirms Justice Walter as Substantive CJN

Nigerian Senate Confirms Justice Walter as Substantive CJN

March 01, 2017
Xenophobia: House Leader, Gbajabiamila leads Nigerian Lawmakers to South Africa
Xenophobia: House Leader, Gbajabiamila leads Nigerian Lawmakers to South Africa

Xenophobia: House Leader, Gbajabiamila leads Nigerian Lawmakers to South Africa

March 01, 2017

Facebook

Weather

loading...

Kaduna

Mar08 12:45
  1. Humidity 0%
  2. Pressure 0
  3. Winds mph
now
0℃

    Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home/desert7709/public_html/wp-content/themes/goodnews5/framework/functions/weather.php on line 212

Archives

Posts In Images

  • Acting President Osinbajo Swears-in Onnoghen as 17th CJN
  • Buhari Told Me on Phone, He will Return Soon - Governor Bello
  • Nigerian Senate Confirms Justice Walter as Substantive CJN
  • Xenophobia: House Leader, Gbajabiamila leads Nigerian Lawmakers to South Africa
  • National Population to Conduct Census in Early 2018
  • Osinbajo not Performing Better than Buhari – Presidency
  • Buhari not Critically ill, not in Hospital Says Lai Mohammed
  • Buhari Calls Kano Governor, Speaks to Many Via Speakerphone
  • Buhari Medical Tests Suggest He Needs Further Time to Rest - Presidency
  • Senator Hunkuyi Led Committee Suspends Budget Defence of National Population over Lack of Clarity
  • ALLEGED B'HARAM LINKS: DESERT HERALD REPLIES CJTF'S VITUPERATION

Newsletter

Video

Advertising

2015 Developed By DARUSSALAM  &   Duniyar Computer