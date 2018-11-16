NNPC sacks over 80 senior staff over failed promotion exams

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has sacked over 80 manager-level employees.

The corporation started issuing letters to the affected workers on Friday.

At the Kaduna Refining & Petrochemical Company (KRPC), over 20 workers were affected.

Spokesman for the corporation Mr. Ndu Ughamadu told Daily Trust that the affected personnel were asked to quit because they failed promotion exams conducted for them recently.

“There was a promotion exercise and those who didn’t do well, I don’t have the figure now, were asked to exit,” Ughamadu said.

On why the staff were sacked rather denied promotion, Ughamadu said, “Corporate policy is corporate policy and management decision is management decision. It was a comprehensive exercise that was carried out and those who didn’t absolutely do well (were asked to quit). Management met on it and decided that number should go.”

He said all entitlements due to the affected workers will be paid to them.

Another source with knowledge of the matter said it would not be good for the affected staff to remain in the system because they would hinder the progress of others.

“Those who failed can’t be promoted because if they are, other low and middle level employees would not rise. We want progression and not stagnation,” the source said.

But another experienced official in the corporation said the rationale behind the exercise may be financial rather than administrative.

Between 2015 and 2017, the corporation recorded N267 billion losses with personnel salaries, pension and gratuity of staff including those in its subsidiaries taking the largest chunk of its expenses.

“But it has gone down (N82 billion as at July) because of what we are doing to reduce the cost of running this place,” the source said adding that there has been deliberate policy to cut the cost of running the corporation.

“Most people are retiring and we are not replacing them. Before the end of this year a lot of people will be retired. Next year will be worse. A lot of people will clear out of this place,” the source said.

Meanwhile, NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru has said that corporation would deploy cutting-edge technology to enhance its operations and maximize value across its businesses value-chain.

Baru disclosed this while speaking at a Global Business Leaders Panel Session on the sidelines of the 21st Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

