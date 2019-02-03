No PVC, no communion, Christian Cleric tells members

AHEAD of the forthcoming general elections in the country, Parish Priest of the Church of the Annunciation, Arab Road, Gbazango, Kubwa Abuja, Rev. Father Kwaggas Matthew has told members of his parish to start coming to church service with their Permanent Voters Card, PVC.

The Michika born cleric in Adamawa state, told his parishioners that any member especially the communicants that did not come to church with his or her PVC will be starved of the holy communion.

The vocal priest who had at the inception of the present administration in the country criticised the former government of allowing looting of the economy to take place in a large scale and had commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has of late expressed disappointment with the administration.

The fiery priest condemned what he described as lukewarm attitude of the government over the killings of innocent Nigerians especially Christians in the North central by suspected herdsmen while the Indegenous People of Biafra, IPOB was proscribed by the government as a terrorist organisation.

He admonished his parishioners to ensure that they come out on February 16, to vote for a candidate of their choice in the Presidential election but also added that they should vote for a candidate that will stop further killings and poverty in the country.

According to him, “Next Sunday, no PVC, no communion. If you have PVC and refuse to vote, you allow evil to prevail. Intensify your prayers for I peaceful conduct of the election come Saturday 16th February.

Senate adjourns plenary till after presidential poll, fails to consider Budget 2019

“Come out and vote for a candidate of your choice. I have my own PVC and I will come out and vote. You should vote for the candidate that will not continue to kill you and a candidate that will not continue to inflict pains on the people.”

He wondered why those in authority should dislike truth and go after anyone that tried to speak the truth, promising that he would continue to speak the truth every time.