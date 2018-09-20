Northerners not afraid of restructuring, says Makarfi

Former Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Presidential aspirant Senator Ahmed Makarfi has dismissed insinuations that northerners are not favourably disposed to restructuring.

According to him, the issue has more to do with those promoting it from the North.

Senator Makarfi said it was important for Nigeria to discuss the way and manner the country is restructured to promote fairness and equitable allocation of resources for the good of all.

He said: “It is not that northerners don’t want restructuring addressed, it is the issue of who in the north is talking about it. There are people they (northerners) trust, and there are people they don’t trust. There are people they think can say anything to get power, and so it is important to northerners to listen to people they trust because when they do so, they will have no concerns.”

Makarfi said part of his agenda for the country is to consider the report of previous conferences on restructuring, and also tackle security challenges.

He added: “To move Nigeria forward from the present situation, I will immediately establish the request for the restructuring of the country. We already have a report of previous conferences, so we will dust them and I will get Nigerians to review them, discard what is obsolete, inject new ideas, and then get Nigerians to discuss the way forward in terms of how to restructure this country in a way that will be fair and equitable to each part of Nigeria…”

