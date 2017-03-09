BY OBUTE JAMES
Pesident Muhammadu Buhari will return to Nigeria tomorrow, Friday March 10, 2017, presidency revealed on Thursday.
This was contained in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.
Part of it read: “The President left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups. The holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest.
“President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes.”
Buhari handed over powers to the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, who has been Acting as President.
Official: Buhari Returns to Nigeria Tomorrow
BY OBUTE JAMES
Pesident Muhammadu Buhari will return to Nigeria tomorrow, Friday March 10, 2017, presidency revealed on Thursday.
This was contained in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.
Part of it read: “The President left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups. The holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest.
“President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes.”
Buhari handed over powers to the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, who has been Acting as President.